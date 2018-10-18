Heat's James Johnson: Out again Thursday
Johnson (abdomen) is out for Thursday's contest against the Wizards, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Johnson continues to be sidelined by a sports hernia. In his stead Wednesday, Bam Adebayo saw 22 minutes, Kelly Olynyk saw 15 minutes and Derrick Jones garnered 17 minutes.
More News
-
Heat's James Johnson: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Returns to practice, still questionable for opener•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Doesn't practice Sunday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Passes conditioning tests•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Status for season-opener in jeopardy•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...