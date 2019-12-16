Heat's James Johnson: Out Monday
Johnson (personal) won't play in Monday's tilt with the Grizzlies, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Johnson will be held out for a 10th-straight game as he's now dealing with a personal issue. On a positive note, Johnson seems to be over the illness that kept him out much of the last week. There's a chance he could return to the lineup Wednesday against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...