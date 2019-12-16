Play

Heat's James Johnson: Out Monday

Johnson (personal) won't play in Monday's tilt with the Grizzlies, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson will be held out for a 10th-straight game as he's now dealing with a personal issue. On a positive note, Johnson seems to be over the illness that kept him out much of the last week. There's a chance he could return to the lineup Wednesday against Philadelphia.

