Heat's James Johnson: Out Sunday
Johnson (sports hernia) will not play in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Although it was reported earlier that Johnson was close to 100 percent healthy, the 30-year-old will not be active for Sunday's meaningless preseason opener. Johnson's absence will likely lead to more playing time for teammates Kelly Olynyk and Justice Winslow on Sunday.
