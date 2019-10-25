Heat's James Johnson: Out through weekend
Johnson (coach's decision) has been ruled out for the next two games against the Bucks and Timberwolves.
Johnson is still working to get his conditioning in order, and he will not even travel with the team for their upcoming two-game road trip while he continues to get that in order. His next opportunity to play will come when the team returns home Tuesday to take on the Hawks.
