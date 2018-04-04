Heat's James Johnson: Out Wednesday vs. Hawks

Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson joins Goran Dragic (ankle) and Dwyane Wade (wrist) on the sidelines, as the Heat look to get some of their key players back to full strength prior to the start of the postseason. This is the first we've heard of the ankle injury for Johnson, so it simply could be the Heat being cautious in the second nigh of a back-to-back. With Johnson sidelined, look for the likes of Kelly Olynyk, Justise Winslow and Bam Adebayo to see added run in the frontcourt.