Heat's James Johnson: Out Wednesday
Johnson (personal) is out for Wednesday's matchup against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson will remain on the sidelines while attending to a personal matter. He hasn't played since Nov. 27, and it's unclear when he'll return to the floor.
