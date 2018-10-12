Heat's James Johnson: Passes conditioning tests

Johnson (abdomen) is "close" to returning and passed his conditioning tests Friday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentine reports.

Johnson's status for the season opener remains in question, but it's reassuring to hear that he's nearing a return to action. His availability for Wednesday's regular-season contest against Orlando likley won't be determined until closer to tipoff.

