Heat's James Johnson: Perfect from field in Game 2 victory

Johnson finished with 18 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 113-103 victory over Philadelphia.

Johnson not only contributed across the board in Monday's victory, he also made all seven of his field-goal attempts on his way to 18 points. This was a classic performance from Johnson and was similar to the kinds of lines he was putting up with regularity last season. The Heat will be hoping he can keep his strong play up as they look to take control of the series on Thursday.