Heat's James Johnson: Plays 17 minutes in Sunday's win
Johnson totaled six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, and one block in 17 minutes during Sunday's 93-75 win over the Hornets.
Johnson made his first appearance since Feb. 21 despite being listed as available for the last seven games. What started as a four-game absence for a shoulder sprain turned into an extended period of time out of the rotation for the 32-year-old forward. The absence of Justise Winslow (thigh) was likely a factor in Johnson earning minutes in this one, and it's possible Winslow will be forced to miss more than one matchup. Nevertheless, once Winslow does return to the lineup, Johnson could potentially find himself buried on the depth chart once again.
