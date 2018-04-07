Heat's James Johnson: Plays 23 minutes in return to lineup

Johnson finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, two blocks and one rebound in 23 minutes during Friday's 122-98 loss to New York.

After missing Wednesday's game due to an ankle concern, Johnson was back in the starting lineup Friday. This game was a disaster for the Heat and the starters all saw reduced minutes after they were completely outplayed. Johnson has turned his season around over the past few weeks and barring any unforeseen rest days, he should be owned everywhere for his ability to contribute across the board.