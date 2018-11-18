Heat's James Johnson: Probable Sunday vs. Lakers

Johnson (hernia) is probable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

There's a strong chance Johnson will make his season debut Sunday after undergoing surgery to address a sports hernia back in May. Johnson noted earlier in the week that he's been waiting until he reaches certain physical benchmarks before returning, and it appears he's accomplished that. It's possible he will be on a minutes restriction for his first game back. More information regarding his status could arrive following morning shootaround.