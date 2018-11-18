Heat's James Johnson: Probable Sunday vs. Lakers
Johnson (hernia) is probable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
There's a strong chance Johnson will make his season debut Sunday after undergoing surgery to address a sports hernia back in May. Johnson noted earlier in the week that he's been waiting until he reaches certain physical benchmarks before returning, and it appears he's accomplished that. It's possible he will be on a minutes restriction for his first game back. More information regarding his status could arrive following morning shootaround.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.