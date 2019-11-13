Heat's James Johnson: Probable Thursday
Johnson (illness) is probable for Thursday's contest against Cleveland, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
An illness prevented Johnson from seeing the court in Tuesday's matchup versus the Pistons and the forward endures a similar situation Thursday. If Johnson is kept on the sidelines Thursday, Meyers Leonard and Kelly Olynyk may see extended roles.
