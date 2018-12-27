Heat's James Johnson: Production on upswing

Johnson tallied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals and one assist across 29 minutes Wednesday in the Heat's 106-104 loss to the Raptors.

After missing the Heat's first 15 games of the season while recovering from sports hernia surgery, Johnson scuffled upon returning in mid-November and saw his minutes decline as a result. Now that he's had the past month to get his wind back, Johnson seems to be rounding into the form that helped him emerge as a fantasy asset over the past two seasons. Despite the Heat returning some players from injury recently, Johnson has logged 25 minutes in each of the past three contests, averaging 10.7 points (on 63.6 percent shooting from the field), 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 three-pointers per contest. That sort of production might be enough to make him worthy of a look in 12-team formats or deeper leagues where he'll still available.