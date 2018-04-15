Heat's James Johnson: Productive in Game 1 loss
Johnson delivered 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 25 minutes in Miami's 130-103 loss to the Sixers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Johnson had his shot going Saturday, serving as one of the few bright spots for the Heat on a night when they could get little right in the second half. The veteran power forward's scoring total was second only to Goran Dragic's on the first unit and checked in third overall for the Heat on the night. Johnson will look to generate a similarly productive outing in Monday's Game 2 as Miami tries to bounce back from the lopsided loss.
More News
-
Heat's James Johnson: Plays 23 minutes in return to lineup•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Set for return Friday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Out Wednesday vs. Hawks•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Late-game heroics go unrewarded•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Chips in across the board•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Bounces back in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....