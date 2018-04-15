Heat's James Johnson: Productive in Game 1 loss

Johnson delivered 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 25 minutes in Miami's 130-103 loss to the Sixers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Johnson had his shot going Saturday, serving as one of the few bright spots for the Heat on a night when they could get little right in the second half. The veteran power forward's scoring total was second only to Goran Dragic's on the first unit and checked in third overall for the Heat on the night. Johnson will look to generate a similarly productive outing in Monday's Game 2 as Miami tries to bounce back from the lopsided loss.