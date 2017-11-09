Heat's James Johnson: Puts together balanced effort Wednesday

Johnson tallied 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 126-115 win over the Suns.

Johnson continues to be one of the better sources of all-around fantasy production available. Coming into Wednesday's game, he was posting 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks across 28.8 minutes per game. While those not eye-popping numbers, it's tough to find that kind of across-the-board production from one player, especially considering he's also shooting above 50 percent from the field and 75 percent from the charity stripe.