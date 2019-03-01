Heat's James Johnson: Questionable Saturday
Johnson (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
A sprained left shoulder has prevented Johnson from appearing in the Heat's past four games, but it's possible he makes his return Friday. More information on his status may arrive following the team's morning activities.
