Heat's James Johnson: Questionable Tuesday

Johnson is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons due to an illness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson has been back in the mix for four games after initially failing his conditioning test, and he's been a part of the regular wing rotation for a deep Heat roster. Miami may be without the physical forward on Tuesday, however, as he apparently picked up an illness in the time since Friday's loss to the Lakers.

