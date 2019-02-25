Heat's James Johnson: Questionable vs. Suns

Johnson (shoulder) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against Phoenix, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson is nursing a sprained shoulder, which kept him out of Saturday's game against Detroit, but he appears to be moving in the right direction after the team initially listed him as doubtful. It's still very much unclear whether Johnson could actually play, but at the very least he figures to have a good chance to get back on the court later in the week.