Heat's James Johnson: Questionable vs. Warriors
Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Johnson has missed the last two games with a left shoulder sprain but was spotted getting some extra work in after Tuesday's practice. Johnson will likely end up being a game-time call for Wednesday's home outing.
