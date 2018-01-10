Heat's James Johnson: Receives one-game suspension
Johnson has been suspended one game for his role in an altercation with the Raptors' Serge Ibaka on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Johnson and Serge Ibaka nearly came to blows during Tuesday's contest and punches were thrown, though nothing landed. That said, it will still warrant a one-game suspension, so Johnson will be unable to take the floor for Wednesday's game against the Pacers. Look for Bam Adebayo, who posted 16 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks and three assists across 33 minutes Tuesday, to take over the bulk of the extra minutes. Johnson should be back in the lineup ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Bucks.
