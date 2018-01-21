Heat's James Johnson: Red-hot from field in win
Johnson provided 22 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists and six rebounds across 29 minutes in Saturday's 106-105 win over the Hornets.
The veteran big man put up a season-high scoring total in what was only his fourth 20-point effort of the campaign. Johnson was productive in the rebound and assist categories as well, leading to one of the best all-around stat lines of his 38 games. Johnson's scoring has undeniably gone through some fluctuations, but his relatively consistent production elsewhere on the stat sheet continues to keep his fantasy value solid across all formats.
