Heat's James Johnson: Regresses Wednesday
Johnson totaled just three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 victory over New York.
Johnson came crashing back to earth Wednesday, finishing with just three points. He did manage to contribute in other areas, saving his fantasy line. His minutes were also down as the game was well in control, somewhat contributing to his low production. The Heat travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Friday and Johnson should return to his normal workload.
