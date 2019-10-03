Heat's James Johnson: Remains away from team
Johnson (conditioning) remains away from the Heat on Thursday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson failed his initial conditioning next earlier in the week, and he won't be allowed to rejoin the team until he meets the Heat's strict criteria. For now, consider the veteran day-to-day as Tuesday's preseason opener approaches.
