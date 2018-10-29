Heat's James Johnson: Remains out Monday

Johnson (sports hernia) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings.

Johnson is set to miss a sixth straight game to open the season as he continues to deal with a sports hernia. While he's been practicing lately, the Heat have yet to provide an update on his timetable. Johnson will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next chance to return coming Tuesday against the Hornets.

More News
Our Latest Stories