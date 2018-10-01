Heat's James Johnson: Remains out
Johnson (hernia) will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against Charlotte, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson continues to nurse a sports hernia, and the Heat will exercise caution during the preseason. Consider Johnson day-to-day until further notice.
