Heat's James Johnson: Remains without timetable

Johnson (hernia) will not play Monday against Philadelphia and remains without a firm timetable.

Johnson continues to work back from a sports hernia that's shelved him since the preseason, and the team hasn't provided much in the way of a detailed update in several weeks. His status is being updated on a game-to-game basis, but at this point it's very much unclear how close he may be to returning to game action.

