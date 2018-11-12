Heat's James Johnson: Remains without timetable
Johnson (hernia) will not play Monday against Philadelphia and remains without a firm timetable.
Johnson continues to work back from a sports hernia that's shelved him since the preseason, and the team hasn't provided much in the way of a detailed update in several weeks. His status is being updated on a game-to-game basis, but at this point it's very much unclear how close he may be to returning to game action.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country