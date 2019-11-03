Heat's James Johnson: Removed from report

Johnson (coach's decision) doesn't appear on the Heat's injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Johnson has yet to make his season debut while working his way into playing shape after failing the Heat's conditioning test at the start of training camp. Though the veteran seems to have satisfied coach Erik Spoelstra's conditions for fitness, Johnson isn't a lock to be included in the rotation Sunday.

