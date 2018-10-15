Heat's James Johnson: Returns to practice, still questionable for opener

Johnson (illness) took part in practice Monday, but it's unclear if he'll be available for Wednesday's season opener, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

While Johnson was able to rejoin the Heat after an illness forced him out of Sunday's session, coach Erik Spoelstra indicated that the forward "needs more work" before returning to game action. Johnson missed the entire preseason while recovering from a sports hernia, and until further notice he should be considered very much questionable for Wednesday's game against Orlando. If Johnson is ultimately held out, Justsise Winslow (hamstring), Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo could each see increased time.