Heat's James Johnson: Returns to starting lineup Sunday
Johnson is starting at power forward during Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Johnson will enter the starting lineup -- pushing Kelly Olynyk to the bench -- following his one-game suspension for throwing a punch at Serge Ibaka during Tuesday's game. The forward should see his normal allotment of minutes against a Bucks team that ranks near the bottom of the league in rebounding margin.
