Heat's James Johnson: Ruled inactive Wednesday
Johnson (shoulder) will be inactive Wednesday against Golden State, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson, who has been dealing with a lingering left shoulder sprain over the past week, will be sidelined for a third straight game Wednesday. It has been a rough go during the past few weeks for the Wake Forest product, as he has also recently lost his role in the team's starting lineup. Johnson's next chance at a return will be Thursday at Houston.
