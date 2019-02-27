Heat's James Johnson: Ruled inactive Wednesday

Johnson (shoulder) will be inactive Wednesday against Golden State, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson, who has been dealing with a lingering left shoulder sprain over the past week, will be sidelined for a third straight game Wednesday. It has been a rough go during the past few weeks for the Wake Forest product, as he has also recently lost his role in the team's starting lineup. Johnson's next chance at a return will be Thursday at Houston.