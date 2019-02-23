Heat's James Johnson: Ruled out Saturday
Johnson (shoulder) will not play Saturday against the Pistons, Tim Reynolds of the AP reports.
Johnson is ealing with a sprained shoulder and will be held out after leaving Miami's previous game against the Sixers on Thursday. The Heat will also be without Justise Winslow.
