Heat's James Johnson: Ruled out Saturday
Johnson (sports hernia) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
The only indication that Johnson is close to returning to the floor has been his recent participation in practice, but the Heat are yet to provide an update on his timetable. Johnson will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis while he works his way back from the sports hernia.
