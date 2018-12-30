Heat's James Johnson: Ruled out Sunday

Johnson (illness) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson sat out of Saturday's practice, which is still bothering him Sunday and will keep him out. His absence will likely see Kelly Olynk or Bam Adebayo move into the starting five. Johnson's next opportunity to play would be Wednesday against the Cavaliers, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.