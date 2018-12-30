Heat's James Johnson: Ruled out Sunday
Johnson (illness) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson sat out of Saturday's practice, which is still bothering him Sunday and will keep him out. His absence will likely see Kelly Olynk or Bam Adebayo move into the starting five. Johnson's next opportunity to play would be Wednesday against the Cavaliers, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...