Heat's James Johnson: Ruled out Thursday
Johnson (shoulder) will not travel with the team for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
This will be the fourth straight game that Johnson is sidelined for while he continues to nurse a sprained left shoulder. Derrick Jones Jr. will continue to absorb additional minutes off the bench in Johnson's absence.
