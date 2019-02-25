Heat's James Johnson: Ruled out

Johnson (shoulder) will not play Monday against the Suns, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson went from doubtful to questionable to out over the course of a few hours, though it never seemed only likely that he'd take the floor Monday. The veteran will join Derrick Jones, Justise Winslow and Rodney McGruder in street clothes, leaving the Heat very much shorthanded on the wing.