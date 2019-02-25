Heat's James Johnson: Ruled out
Johnson (shoulder) will not play Monday against the Suns, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson went from doubtful to questionable to out over the course of a few hours, though it never seemed only likely that he'd take the floor Monday. The veteran will join Derrick Jones, Justise Winslow and Rodney McGruder in street clothes, leaving the Heat very much shorthanded on the wing.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.