Heat's James Johnson: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win

Johnson amassed 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 win over the Mavericks.

Johnson has looked a little bit more like himself here in February after struggling for the vast majority of the season. The one bright spot for Johnson has been his three-point shooting, as he is maintaining a career-best percentage from beyond the arc.