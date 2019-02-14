Heat's James Johnson: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win
Johnson amassed 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 win over the Mavericks.
Johnson has looked a little bit more like himself here in February after struggling for the vast majority of the season. The one bright spot for Johnson has been his three-point shooting, as he is maintaining a career-best percentage from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...