Heat's James Johnson: Scores 13 points in Monday's preseason win
Johnson totaled 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, and four assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 109-106 win over the Hornets.
Johnson finally broke out of his preseason slump, and he did so while coming off the bench behind Kelly Olynyk for the second straight game. Johnson can make an impact on the game even when he doesn't have his offense going, but Olynyk's presence provides much more spacing even when he's not knocking down shots. Moreover, Johnson might find it's easier for him to showcase his handles, passing, and driving ability off the bench. Regardless of who earns the majority of the starts, Johnson and Olynyk figure to receive similar playing time in a deep rotation.
More News
-
Heat's James Johnson: Subpar outing Thursday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Agrees to stay with Heat•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Double-doubles Saturday vs. Wizards•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Dominant two-way performance Friday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Shines in start Wednesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Will start at power forward Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...