Heat's James Johnson: Scores 13 points in Monday's preseason win

Johnson totaled 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, and four assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 109-106 win over the Hornets.

Johnson finally broke out of his preseason slump, and he did so while coming off the bench behind Kelly Olynyk for the second straight game. Johnson can make an impact on the game even when he doesn't have his offense going, but Olynyk's presence provides much more spacing even when he's not knocking down shots. Moreover, Johnson might find it's easier for him to showcase his handles, passing, and driving ability off the bench. Regardless of who earns the majority of the starts, Johnson and Olynyk figure to receive similar playing time in a deep rotation.