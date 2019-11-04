Heat's James Johnson: Scores 17 in 22 minutes
Johnson amassed 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, and three assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's 129-100 win over the Rockets.
Johnson posted a solid line in his season debut. While he showed up to training camp out of shape and didn't appear in the first five games of 2019-20, Johnson stepped right in and made an impact, albeit in a blowout win in which Justise Winslow (back) didn't play. It remains to be seen what type of role Johnson will earn going forward, and fantasy owners will likely want to check on Winslow's availability heading into Tuesday's tilt versus the Nuggets.
