Heat's James Johnson: Scores 18 points Saturday
Johnson had 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 121-98 victory over the Clippers.
Johnson had, by far, his best game of the season Saturday, posting season-high numbers in scoring and rebounding. The Heat were without a number of players for this one, so Johnson's strong performance couldn't have come at a better time. This is the type of production Johnson was putting up regularly prior to his recent injury woes. He is not quite there as a standard league pickup just yet but is worth keeping an eye on to see how the minutes play out moving forward.
