Heat's James Johnson: Scores 19, fouls out in 21 minutes

Johnson collected 19 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 loss to the Knicks.

Johnson fouled out but finished with season highs in scoring and threes while Kelly Olynyk was a healthy scratch once again. With Justise Winslow (back) expected to see a specialist, Johnson could be among those to receive extra minutes going forward and has already surpassed 20 minutes in two of his last three appearances.