Heat's James Johnson: Scores team-high 21 in Monday's loss
Johnson scored 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in 32 minutes off the bench during Monday's 97-80 loss to the Warriors.
A recent shift to the bench hasn't impacted Johnson's minutes or production at all, and he's averaging 16.7 points, 7.0 boards, 5.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last three games. The veteran forward had a career resurgence last season with the Heat, but that may have just been a warmup for a very strong fantasy performance in 2017-18.
More News
-
Heat's James Johnson: Coming off the bench Friday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Not on injury report•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Expected to travel with team•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Only available in emergency Wednesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Shifting to bench Wednesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Logs team-high 36 minutes Wednesday•
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...