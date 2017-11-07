Heat's James Johnson: Scores team-high 21 in Monday's loss

Johnson scored 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in 32 minutes off the bench during Monday's 97-80 loss to the Warriors.

A recent shift to the bench hasn't impacted Johnson's minutes or production at all, and he's averaging 16.7 points, 7.0 boards, 5.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last three games. The veteran forward had a career resurgence last season with the Heat, but that may have just been a warmup for a very strong fantasy performance in 2017-18.