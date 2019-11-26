Heat's James Johnson: Sent home with illness
Johnson is unavailable Monday against Charlotte due to illness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The Heat will be down to nine available players with Johnson out of the mix. He'll have a chance to return Wednesday in Houston.
