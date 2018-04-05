Heat's James Johnson: Set for return Friday

Johnson (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson, Goran Dragic (ankle) and Dwyane Wade (wrist) missed Wednesday's matchup with the Hawks, but are all expected to return ahead of Friday's contest barring any unexpected setbacks. If available as expected, Johnson should slot back in to his typical starting power forward role, which would likely push Luke Babbit back to a minor role off the bench. Johnson had picked up his play over the last five games prior to suffering the injury, averaging 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks across 32.6 minutes.