Heat's James Johnson: Set to open season in bench role
Johnson will come off the bench for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Magic.
At one point, Johnson was considered the favorite to open the season as the team's starting power forward, but it appears Kelly Olynyk will get the first opportunity to lock down the top spot. It's unclear if this decision is just matchup based or if this is the lineup that coach Erik Spoelstra will go with moving forward, so continue to monitor the lineups over the next few games. Johnson should still be in the regular rotation, though his exact workload is now a bit cloudy.
