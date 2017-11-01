Heat's James Johnson: Shifting to bench Wednesday

Johnson will come off the bench Wednesday against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson has started the last five games, but coach Erik Spoelstra will shake up the lineup Wednesday with Hassan Whiteside back from a bone bruise. Okaro White will get the nod at power forward alongside Whiteside, though Johnson will likely see close to his usual complement of minutes off the bench. In Monday's loss to the Wolves, Johnson played 24 minutes and finished with two points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.