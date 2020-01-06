Heat's James Johnson: Solid line in 22 minutes
Johnson managed 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 22 minutes during Sunday's 122-111 win over the Trail Blazers.
Johnson made his first appearance since Nov. 27 and delivered an efficient and well-rounded stat line in this his seventh showing of the season. Meanwhile, Kelly Olynyk (coach's decision) didn't see the floor at all in this one. It's unclear if this will continue going forward, but Johnson did at least make the most of his opportunity on a night when the team was without Jimmy Butler (back).
