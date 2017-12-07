Heat's James Johnson: Starting at power forward Wednesday
Johnson will start at power forward for Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs.
Justise Winslow has been starting at power forward for much of the season, but really hasn't been all too effective and it appears coach Erik Spoelstra is finally ready to shake things up a bit. Instead of Winslow, Johnson will pick up the start after out-playing him off the bench recently. That being said, Johnson logged 29 minutes in each of the last two games, which was already more playing time than Winslow was receiving, so the promotion to the top unit likely won't yield a drastic increase in his workload. This could also change once Hassan Whiteside is back if coach Spoelstra likes that pairing better.
More News
-
Heat's James Johnson: Pours in 20 points off the bench•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Puts together balanced effort Wednesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Scores team-high 21 in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Coming off the bench Friday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Not on injury report•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Expected to travel with team•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.