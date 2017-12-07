Heat's James Johnson: Starting at power forward Wednesday

Johnson will start at power forward for Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs.

Justise Winslow has been starting at power forward for much of the season, but really hasn't been all too effective and it appears coach Erik Spoelstra is finally ready to shake things up a bit. Instead of Winslow, Johnson will pick up the start after out-playing him off the bench recently. That being said, Johnson logged 29 minutes in each of the last two games, which was already more playing time than Winslow was receiving, so the promotion to the top unit likely won't yield a drastic increase in his workload. This could also change once Hassan Whiteside is back if coach Spoelstra likes that pairing better.