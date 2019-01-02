Heat's James Johnson: Starting Wednesday

Johnson (illness) will start as expected Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson missed Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, but the extra time off has allowed him to recover. During December, the veteran averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.7 minutes.

