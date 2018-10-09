Heat's James Johnson: Status for season-opener in jeopardy
Coach Erik Spoelstra indicated Tuesday that Johnson's stutus for the regular season opener is still up in the air, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports. "I don't know. He hasn't had any setbacks," Spoelstra said of Johnson. "He's been getting stronger, better every week. He's been right on track. This is where we thought he would be."
While Spoelstra's words are encouraging, they're far from a guarantee that Johnson will be ready in a week, considering he's yet to participate in any preseason contests. Johnson, who has been on the mend since May, will be in the running for a starting forward spot when healthy, but if he does miss any regular season time, the likes of Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo, and Justise Winslow could each pick up increased minutes.
