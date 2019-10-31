Heat's James Johnson: Status unclear for Thursday
Johnson (conditioning) is trending toward being a game-time call for Thursday's matchup against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson passed the Heat's rigorous conditioning test earlier in the week, so he made the trip to Atlanta with the team. However, coach Erik Spoelstra declined to state whether the veteran forward, who has not yet played this season, will be a part of the rotation.
